Divya Deshmukh receives grand welcome at Nagpur Airport after chess World Cup 2025 win; says ‘my heart is very happy’

Divya Deshmukh became the first Indian woman to clinch the Chess World Cup. She became just the fourth Indian woman grandmaster and overall the 88th in the nation to clinch that title.

Koushik Paul
Updated30 Jul 2025, 11:20 PM IST
FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 champion Divya Deshmukh with her parents being welcomed upon her arrival at Nagpur airport on Wednesday.
FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 champion Divya Deshmukh with her parents being welcomed upon her arrival at Nagpur airport on Wednesday.(PTI)

Women’s chess World Cup champion Divya Deshmukh on Wednesday credited her family and first coach Rahul Joshi for her stunning victory upon her return to India at Nagpur airport. The 19-year-old had outwitted the seasoned Koneru Humpy in the tie-breaker of an all-Indian final in Batumi, Georgia.

A rising sensation in the world of chess, Deshmukh became the first Indian woman to clinch the Chess World Cup. She became just the fourth Indian woman grandmaster and overall the 88th in the nation to clinch that title. A native of Nagpur, deshmukh reached the city in the night and was greeted by chess fans outside the airport.

“I am so happy to receive this affection,” Deshmukh. “It feels nice to see that such a crowd has gathered here to welcome me. My heart is very happy. I want to credit my sister, the whole family, and my first coach, Rahul Joshi,” she said.

Watch: Divya Deshmukh gets rousing reception

 

How Divya Deshmukh defeated Koneru Humpy?

During the tense contest, a string of inaccuracies in the second rapid game contributed to Koneru's downfall. She found herself a pawn down in the rook endgame, which played out in Deshmukh's favour. The veteran allowed the situation to sink in and resigned on the 75th move and fell short in a gripping final with a score of 2.5-1.5.

Deshmukh failed to capitalise on the two windows that Koneru left open for her with her inaccurate moves. However, on the third time, Koneru inflicted more damage on herself by capturing the f pawn on move 69, which changed the tide in Deshmukh's favour towards the final moments of the contest. This time around, Deshmukh made no mistake, played the right moves and forced Koneru to resign after six moves.

Her eyes welled up with tears as she began to grasp the scale of her victory. She tried to compose herself, but soon became overwhelmed with emotions again after embracing her mother in a heartfelt moment.

 
