Divya Deshmukh vs Koneru Humpy: Tie-breaker to decide chess World Cup winner after summit clash ends in draw

International Master (IM) Divya Deshmukh gave nothing away and held higher-ranked Grandmaster and compatriot Koneru Humpy to an easy draw on Sunday to force the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final into a tie-breaker where games of shorter duration will be played to determine the winner.

Divya, who did not make utmost use of her promising opening in the first game of the match, was far more composed against a Queen pawn opening and faced little trouble playing with black pieces.

Humpy, got the optical advantage with her pair of bishops out of the opening but Divya knew that if she placed her knights perfectly, white will not be able to create many problems. As it happened in the game after two minor pieces, the pair of rooks also changed hands and the queen-and-minor-piece endgame only offered little hope.

Humpy tried to make some headway with a pawn sacrifice in the endgame but in the process her bishop pair was gone, and though a pawn plus, Divya had to cover some weaknesses.

After the dust settled, Humpy recovered the pawn back and Divya repeated the position through checks to sign peace in 34 moves.

What's the format of tie-breaker? The tiebreaker will see two games of 15 minutes each with a 10 second increment after every move is played. If the scores are still level, the players will play another set of 10 minutes per game with a 10 second increment. If the tie doesn't get resolved, it will be two more games of five minutes plus three second increment.

Should the deadlock continue, one game will be played with three minutes to both players with a two second increment unless one player ends up winner. In the play-off for the third place between China's Zhongyi Tan and Lei Tingjie, the match looked headed towards a draw.