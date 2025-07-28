Divya Deshmukh's winning moment captured on camera as Nagpur girl defeats Koneru Humpy in Women’s Chess World Cup

Divya Deshmukh on Monday scripted history by becoming the fourth Indian woman to earn the Grandmaster title, after defeating fellow Indian Koneru Humpy at the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 in Batumi, Georgia.

She is now the 88th Grandmaster from India and follows Humpy, R. Vaishali, and Harika Dronavalli in earning the prestigious title.

After winning the match against Koneru Humpy, Divya could not hold her emotions, and the camera caught her in tears.

Even after winning the match, she remained seated for a while, trying to process what she had achieved. Along with the coveted trophy, Divya will now receive $50,000 in prize money.

Sharing the moment on social media, the International Chess Federation took to X and wrote, “Divya Deshmukh defeats Humpy Koneru to win the 2025 FIDE Women's World Cup.”

Here's the video:

Apart from this, the International Chess Federation also shared another video on X, of Divya hugging her mother. “Divya's hug to her mother says everything.”

Divya's journey at Women’s Chess World Cup: Earlier on Saturday and Sunday, Divya played two classical games with Koneru, both of which ended in draws. On Monday, too, she was again held to a draw in the time-controlled tie-breaker. However, in the reverse game, she managed to overcome the two-time world rapid champion 2.5-1.5.

Following the victory against an opponent twice her age, Divya couldn't control her tears and said, as quoted by PTI, “I need time to process it (win). I think it was fate, me getting the Grandmaster title this way because before this (tournament) I didn't even have one (GM) norm, and now I am the Grandmaster.”

Divya has now secured a spot in next year's Candidates tournament, which will decide who will face world champion Ju Wenjun of China in the Women's World Championship.