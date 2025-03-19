Dodgers 1B Freddie Freeman (rib) optimistic; SS Mookie Betts returns to LA

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is confident that the rib injury that kept him out of his team's regular-season opener against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday was not as bad as it was last fall.

Freeman worked his way through rib and ankle injuries in the playoffs last season and after some struggles, he was able to rise to the occasion in the World Series with home runs in the first four games, including a game-winning grand slam in Game 1.

While taking batting practice before the Dodgers' season opener against the Cubs at Tokyo, Freeman felt discomfort in the same area as his rib injury in October and missed the game. He is optimistic he can play in Wednesday's game, however.

"So as I understand it, it's the same rib that affected him during the postseason (but) not as severe," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Tuesday's 4-1 victory. "I thought we made the right decision not playing him. ... Right now, I'm not too concerned."

According to reports, the Dodgers' medical staff gave Freeman a 75-percent chance of playing in the second game.

The Dodgers also sent Mookie Betts home from Japan after the shortstop was rocked by a stomach virus that reportedly caused him to lose 15 pounds. Betts fell ill before the team departed for Japan.

According to the Dodgers' Spectrum SportsNet broadcast, Betts landed in Los Angeles before the team's first pitch Tuesday.

"So take the next week, call it, to build him back up, his strength, do some baseball activities to get ready for the home opener," Roberts said of Betts, when revealing the former MVP would not participate in the two games in Japan.

The Dodgers will return home and have exhibition games against the cross-town Los Angeles Angels Sunday through Tuesday then open the home portion of their regular-season schedule March 27 against the Detroit Tigers.