Dodgers OF Teoscar Hernandez (groin strain) heads to IL

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was diagnosed with a left groin strain and placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Hernandez underwent an MRI on his left leg one day after he exited in the fourth inning of a 7-4 victory against the Miami Marlins.

"He's a guy that just doesn't come out of games by way of injury," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "That's a little concerning given the person."

Hernandez had an RBI double in the first inning and a single in the third. Roberts said Hernandez experienced tightness in his leg while catching a ball in the gap in right-center field in the third inning. That play led to Roberts replacing Hernandez with Chris Taylor in the fourth.

Hernandez, 32, is batting .315 with a team co-leading nine homers to go along with a majors-best 34 RBIs in 33 games this season.

Advertisement

He hit 33 home runs with 99 RBIs in his first season in Los Angeles in 2024 and helped the team win the World Series.

In corresponding moves, the Dodgers recalled outfielder James Outman and right-handed pitcher J.P. Feyereisen from Triple-A Oklahoma City and designated right-hander Yoendrys Gomez for assignment.

Outman, 27, has appeared in 208 games for the Dodgers over the past three seasons and batted .231 with 28 home runs and 84 RBIs. He was hitting .254 with eight homers and 27 RBIs through 32 games for Oklahoma City this year.

Feyereisen, 32, was claimed off waivers Thursday from the Arizona Diamondbacks after making two appearances. He was 0-1 with an 8.18 ERA for the Dodgers last season. Gomez, 25, was claimed from the New York Yankees last month and had a 14.54 ERA in three outings for Los Angeles.

Advertisement