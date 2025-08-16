Dominant Brewers take on playoff-hopeful Reds in 3-game set

The hottest team in baseball bids to continue its sizzling play against a division rival desperate to continue a postseason push when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Cincinnati Reds to open a three-game series Friday night.

Following a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Brewers ride a 12-game winning streak into Cincinnati and have won a remarkable 27 of 31 games to build the best record in the majors at 76-44.

In addition to its current 12-game run, the Brewers have had winning streaks of eight and 11 games and are 51-16 since starting the season 25-28.

On Wednesday, the Brewers rang up a 12-5 romp a day after beating ace Paul Skenes and the Pirates, 14-0. In the series finale, the Brewers scored four runs in the fourth inning with four straight two-out hits in the span of six pitches. William Contreras (four RBIs) provided the final one of those hits.

"We're playing with a relentlessness," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. "I'm telling you, these are the games that if a line drive gets caught, one of their balls squeaks through, it's a different game. I think we were fortunate (Wednesday), and I'm not taking anything away from our guys, because it's just hard to keep winning major league games. A lot has gone our way."

The Brewers will be looking to match the 1987 club -- then in the American League -- for the longest streak in franchise history at 13 straight wins.

While the Brewers are running away with the NL Central, their opponents this weekend are in a fierce fight for the third and final wild-card spot in the National League. But like the Brewers, the Reds seem to be playing with more good karma after taking two of three from the NL East-leading Phillies.

On Wednesday, in an 8-0 win, ace right-hander Hunter Greene returned to toss six scoreless innings after a two-month stint on the injured list with a right groin strain. Both of the position players acquired at the trade deadline are making big contributions, led by Miguel Andujar, who belted a grand slam Wednesday and has three homers in his last four games.

"I think it's the confidence the team gave me when I came here," Andujar said. "I know most of the players, too. So I'm prepared. The more I prepare in practice, the more I'm prepared to contribute in a game."

Then there's Ke'Bryan Hayes, who has already made several spectacular diving plays at third base and has also chipped in with some timely offense, like when he went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run Wednesday.

Noelvi Marte has caught fire, chipping in an RBI double and a run-scoring single on Wednesday.

The Reds send right-hander Nick Martinez (10-9, 4.49) to the mound in the series opener Friday, making his 24th start and 27th appearance of the season.

He was dominant in his last start last Saturday against the Pirates, allowing one run on four hits over seven innings in Cincinnati's 2-1 win. Martinez, who was moved to the bullpen after Cincinnati acquired starter Zack Littell at the trade deadline, returned to the starting rotation after Nick Lodolo landed on the injured list with a blister on his left middle finger.

Martinez is facing Milwaukee for the second time this season. He allowed three runs on five hits over 4 2/3 innings on April 4 and taking the loss in a 3-2 setback to the Brewers.

Milwaukee activated All-Star rookie right-hander Jacob Misiorowski (left tibia contusion) from the 15-day injured list in order to make the start on Friday.

Misiorowski (4-1, 2.70) last pitched on July 28. He has 14 walks and 47 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings over his seven starts. It will be his first time facing Cincinnati.