Dominant England crush West Indies by 108 runs in opening ODI after T20I series sweep

London [UK], May 31 (ANI): Fresh off a commanding T20I series whitewash against the West Indies, England carried their momentum into the ODI format with another dominant display, securing a resounding 108-run victory in the opening match of the series, according to International Cricket Council (ICC).

Among the key performers for the hosts were the opening duo of Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones, who scored scintillating tons, and ODI debutant Linsey Smith, returning with a five-wicket haul.

Jones, who was opening for England in the ODIs for the first time since 2019, added 222 runs with Beaumont for the first wicket.

The seasoned campaigner with 98 ODI appearances went on to score her first century in the format, scoring 122 runs off 121 deliveries and was named the Player of the Match.

"It's pretty special. I've played a fair few games now without one, so to tick that off is a brilliant feeling," Jones told Sky Sports, as quoted from ICC.

"I was so excited when Lottie (head coach Charlotte Edwards) first had that thought and shared with me that opening could be an option," she added.

"I've obviously done it in the past - while Lottie was in the team, in fact - and so it has come full circle. To have her backing and have that partnership with Tammy, it means a lot," she noted.

Having posted 345/6 on the board, England's bowlers managed to halt the Windies at 237, with left-arm spinner Linsey Smith leading the charge with a five-for.

Closing with figures of 5/36, Smith opened up on a remarkable ODI debut, "It's pretty surreal. Today feels like a bit of a blur, but I guess initial feelings are pretty over the moon."

"One, to make my debut. Two, to put in a performance and help the team win, so I'm pretty proud of myself right now. But there's another game coming up quickly and we want to win the series as well," she said.

"I know for quite a while I only played T20 and I knew deep down within me that I wanted to play every format and really push my case for that," she added.