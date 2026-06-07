Donald Trump set to attend NBA finals Game 3 at Madison Square Garden to cheer New York Knicks

President Donald Trump is heading back to New York City to support the Knicks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. Invited by team owner James Dolan, Trump will become the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game. The visit marks his first trip to the city since speaking at the United Nations last September.

Trump has long described himself as a dedicated Knicks supporter. “I’ve been a Knicks fan for a long time,” he told reporters in the Oval Office last week. “I watched the end of the game, and they were dominant, really amazing.”

New York Knicks hold a 2-0 lead and ride a 13-game playoff win streak The New York Knicks return home with a commanding 2-0 series advantage after wins in the first two games. They have won 13 straight playoff games and have not lost since April 23. The team is chasing its first championship since 1973, when Trump was 26 and still building his real estate career.

Mixed reactions from city leaders Reactions to Trump’s attendance have been divided along political lines. US Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a longtime Knicks fan, did not hold back. “Why does Donald Trump always have to ruin a good thing?” Jeffries told CNN. “Like, literally, the Knicks haven’t been in the NBA Finals for 27 years. The city is trying to celebrate this. We’ve embraced this team, and this guy has to inject himself.”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani offered a warmer welcome. “We’re excited to welcome anyone and everyone who’s rooting for the Knicks in this moment,” he said. Mamdani plans to attend the game but will sit separately from Trump.

Donald Trump’s long history with the New York Knicks Donald Trump’s connection to the team dates back to 1975, when he worked as a real estate consultant for the owners trying to sell Madison Square Garden. He became a courtside regular in the 1990s, attending games with then-wife Marla Maples during the 1994 NBA Finals and later with Melania Trump in 1999. He also appeared in the 1996 Knicks-themed movie “Eddie.”

In 2010, Trump recorded a video message trying to persuade LeBron James to join the Knicks. “The real winners of the world want to be here,” he said. That same year, during a Knicks broadcast, he hinted at a possible run for president.

Trump has attended more major sporting events than any previous president, including the Super Bowl, Daytona 500, and Ryder Cup.