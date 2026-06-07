Donald Trump set to attend NBA finals Game 3 at Madison Square Garden to cheer New York Knicks

President Donald Trump is heading back to New York City to support the Knicks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. Invited by team owner James Dolan, Trump will become the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game. The visit marks his first trip to the city since speaking at the United Nations last September.

Advertisement

Trump has long described himself as a dedicated Knicks supporter. “I’ve been a Knicks fan for a long time,” he told reporters in the Oval Office last week. “I watched the end of the game, and they were dominant, really amazing.”

New York Knicks hold a 2-0 lead and ride a 13-game playoff win streak The New York Knicks return home with a commanding 2-0 series advantage after wins in the first two games. They have won 13 straight playoff games and have not lost since April 23. The team is chasing its first championship since 1973, when Trump was 26 and still building his real estate career.

Mixed reactions from city leaders Reactions to Trump’s attendance have been divided along political lines. US Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a longtime Knicks fan, did not hold back. “Why does Donald Trump always have to ruin a good thing?” Jeffries told CNN. “Like, literally, the Knicks haven’t been in the NBA Finals for 27 years. The city is trying to celebrate this. We’ve embraced this team, and this guy has to inject himself.”

Advertisement

Mayor Zohran Mamdani offered a warmer welcome. “We’re excited to welcome anyone and everyone who’s rooting for the Knicks in this moment,” he said. Mamdani plans to attend the game but will sit separately from Trump.

Donald Trump’s long history with the New York Knicks Donald Trump’s connection to the team dates back to 1975, when he worked as a real estate consultant for the owners trying to sell Madison Square Garden. He became a courtside regular in the 1990s, attending games with then-wife Marla Maples during the 1994 NBA Finals and later with Melania Trump in 1999. He also appeared in the 1996 Knicks-themed movie “Eddie.”

In 2010, Trump recorded a video message trying to persuade LeBron James to join the Knicks. “The real winners of the world want to be here,” he said. That same year, during a Knicks broadcast, he hinted at a possible run for president.

Advertisement

Trump has attended more major sporting events than any previous president, including the Super Bowl, Daytona 500, and Ryder Cup.

Spotlight on Knicks as they chase long-awaited title With the series shifting back to Madison Square Garden, the Knicks have a chance to take a 3-0 lead. Trump’s return adds national attention to a team and a city hungry for a championship.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.