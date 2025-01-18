Danish badminton player Mia Blichfeldt has slammed poor conditions in India. In a social media post, Blichfeldt has said the conditions in India are “unhealthy and unacceptable”. The post comes after Mia retired during her quarter-final game against Chinese shuttler Wang Zhiyi at the India Open 2025 on January 16.

Also Read | Best professional badminton rackets: Top 8 options for power and precision

“Finally home after a long and stressful week in India. It’s 2 years in a row now that I get sick during India Open. It’s really hard to accept that many weeks of work and preparing gets wasted because of bad conditions. It’s not fair to anyone that we have to train and play in smog, birds shitting on the courts and dirt everywhere. These conditions are to unhealthy and unacceptable,” Mia wrote while tagging the Badminton World Federation.

“I’m happy that I managed to go on court and win my first round and still play a good match in second round, but I’m far from satisfied,” she added while sharing a photo and a video of Delhi pollution.

Social media reactions Social media users commented on the post. However, the reactions have been mixed. While some agreed with her, a few social media users accused her of giving “excuses”.

Also Read | Delhi pollution: CAQM lifts GRAP 3 curbs as air quality improves

“Rightly said…. The capital city New Delhi needs a huge change in environment as well as in cleanliness,” wrote one user.

“I wonder if (Viktor) Axelsen is undergoing the same problem despite being a two time Olympic Champion compared to someone who is used to making a R32 exit,” wrote another.

“It’s ironic how world’s top ranked players have no problem playing and reaching semis and finals here in India but for some players the whole motive is to make problems up . Come back when you have real issues to talk about not excuses,” came from one Indian user.