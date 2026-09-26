Double glory for India in kabaddi; men's team retain Asian Games gold after beating Iran 40-34 in final

India produced a thrilling performance in the men’s kabaddi competition at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, defeating Iran 40-34 in a fiercely contested final at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium on Saturday. In the process, India defended their title and claimed a record ninth Asian Games gold medal in men's kabaddi.

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The final lived up to its billing from the opening raid, with India and Iran trading points in a tense start. Arjun Deshwal and Devank Dalal led India’s attack with aggressive raids, while Ali Samadi Choubtarash provided the early threat for Iran.

Sunil Kumar immediately made his presence felt in defence with a crucial Super Tackle on Mohammadreza Shadlouichiyaneh, while Arjun kept India ticking with a combination of touches and bonus points. Iran, however, seized the momentum when Amirmohammad Zafar Danesh produced a successful All-Out raid to put his side ahead.

With both teams showing patience and discipline in defence, the contest remained finely balanced. Arjun continued to find points for India, while Jaideep came up with important defensive interventions to swing the momentum back India’s way.

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Iran captain Fazel Atrachali responded with a Super Tackle, before Zafar Danesh caught Devank Dalal to ensure Iran carried a narrow 18-17 lead into the second half. India came out with renewed intent after the break, forcing Iran into do-or-die raids.

How defender Sumit frustrated Iranians? Zafar Danesh repeatedly answered the challenge, while Shadlouichiyaneh’s ankle hold extended Iran’s advantage. But India’s defence began to take control as Sumit and Jaideep combined for a Super Tackle on Ali Samadi, before Aslam Inamdar followed it up with a successful do-or-die raid.

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As the two sides continued to trade high-quality tackles, Sumit increasingly became a key figure in India’s defence from the left corner, while Omid and Fazel combined for another Super Tackle to keep Iran alive.

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India finally broke through when Arjun Deshwal managed to get past the formidable Fazel Atrachali, setting up an All-Out that gave India a five-point lead with 10 minutes remaining.

The Indian men's kabaddi team celebrate their victory.

With the pressure mounting, Arjun and Devank continued to attack the Iranian defence, while Sumit produced a decisive back hold to shut down Zafar Danesh and stretch India’s advantage. Shadlouichiyaneh continued to keep Iran in the contest, but Rahul Sethpal came up with a crucial tackle to maintain India’s seven-point lead with three minutes remaining.

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Iran pushed higher up the mat in a final attempt to turn the contest around, but Aslam Inamdar responded with two valuable points to keep India firmly in control. As the final seconds ticked away, Iran could find no way back, with India completing a 40-34 victory to secure the gold medal and finish their Asian Games campaign unbeaten.

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Indian women defend Asian Games kabaddi gold Earlier, India's women's kabaddi team successfully defended their Asian Games title with a 37–34 win over Iran in the gold medal match at the Tokai Citizen Gymnasium on Saturday.

Unlike India's more routine outings through the tournament, this final was a genuine contest from start to finish. India edged the raiding exchanges 26 out points to 21, but Iran hit back hard on bonus points, picking up eight to India's six, keeping the tie in the balance deep into the second half.

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India took the first half 22-16, built on 16 out points, three bonus points and one All-Out, both of which came in India's favour after the sides were locked toe-to-toe before India forced the match's first All-Out. Iran stayed within range through the half courtesy of seven bonus points but couldn't convert that into scoreboard pressure before the break.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in