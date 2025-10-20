Doug Martin, former Boise State and Buccaneers RB, dies at 36 — Who was he? What was his cause of death?

Former NFL running back Doug Martin, celebrated for his explosive power and unforgettable nickname “Muscle Hamster,” has died at the age of 36, his family confirmed on Sunday.

“It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning,” the family statement said, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where Martin spent six of his seven NFL seasons, paid tribute to him as a “fan favourite” who made “a lasting impact on our franchise.”

What was Doug Martin’s cause of death? As of now, the cause of Doug Martin’s death has not been made public. His family and representatives have not released further details surrounding the circumstances of his passing. Authorities and the Buccaneers have also not commented on whether an investigation is under way.

Fans have since taken to social media to express their shock and grief, honouring the former star for his perseverance both on and off the field.

How did Doug Martin make his mark in the NFL? Standing just 5-foot-9, Martin defied expectations with a bruising, low-centre running style that made him a nightmare for defenders. Drafted 31st overall in 2012 by Tampa Bay, he immediately established himself as one of the league’s most dynamic young backs.

That season, he rushed for 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns, while adding 49 receptions for 472 yards and another score — a performance that earned him a Pro Bowl selection. His 1,926 yards from scrimmage ranked as the third-most by a rookie in NFL history, behind only Eric Dickerson (1984) and Edgerrin James (1999).

What was his greatest season? Martin’s peak came in 2015, when he amassed 1,402 rushing yards and six touchdowns, earning first-team All-Pro honours. He also recorded 33 receptions for 271 yards and another touchdown, reaffirming his place among the NFL’s elite running backs.

After two more seasons in Tampa Bay, Martin finished his professional career with the Oakland Raiders in 2018, concluding with 5,356 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns across seven seasons.

Where did Doug Martin’s football story begin? Born and raised in California, Martin’s collegiate career flourished at Boise State University from 2007 to 2011. During that period, he became one of the Broncos’ most reliable offensive weapons, ranking among the top ten in school history for rushing yards and touchdowns.

He was twice named a first-team all-conference selection, and his success at Boise State helped cement his reputation as one of the most determined backs in college football — a quality that carried seamlessly into the professional ranks.

How is the sports world reacting? Tributes have poured in from teammates, coaches, and fans alike. The Buccaneers remembered him as both an exceptional athlete and a model teammate, stating that he “made a lasting impact on our franchise.”