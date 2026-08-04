DPL: Monu Shukla shines as Outer Delhi Warriors clinch super over classic against New Delhi Tigers

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 witnessed its first Super Over of the season as New Delhi Tigers and Outer Delhi Warriors played out a thrilling contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with the Warriors eventually holding their nerve to seal a memorable victory.

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New Delhi Tigers posted 156/5 in their allotted 15 overs against Outer Delhi Warriors after rain reduced the contest. The innings got off to a shaky start, with the Tigers slipping to 37/2 in the sixth over before rain interrupted play, according to a press release.

After the break, captain Himmat Singh and Lakshay Thareja took control of the innings with a superb 101-run partnership, shifting the momentum firmly in their team's favour.

Himmat led from the front with a blistering 61 off just 25 balls, smashing five sixes and four fours to put the Warriors' bowlers under pressure. At the other end, Lakshay played the perfect supporting role and remained unbeaten on 62 off 41 deliveries, ensuring the Tigers finished with a competitive total.

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For Outer Delhi Warriors, Siddhant Sharma was the standout bowler, returning figures of 2/25 in his three overs, while the rest of the attack struggled to break the crucial partnership.In reply, Outer Delhi Warriors got off to a decent start, but the New Delhi Tigers bowlers pulled things back brilliantly with regular wickets. The Warriors were reduced to 80/5, putting them under immense pressure.

However, Monu Shukla produced a sensational counterattack to keep his side in the contest. The right-hander played a fearless knock of 45 off just 17 balls, taking on the bowlers with some clean hitting and bringing the equation within reach before he was eventually dismissed.

The match went right down to the wire. Needing nine runs in the final over, Shivam Sharma got the Warriors off to a perfect start by hitting the first ball for a boundary before taking a single off the next delivery. A no-ball on the third delivery handed the batting side a free hit and shifted the momentum further in their favour.

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Just when it looked like the Warriors would complete the chase, the game took another dramatic turn. Siddhant Sharma was run out, leaving the team needing one run off the final ball.

The last delivery produced one of the most dramatic moments of the tournament. Himmat Singh initially fumbled the ball at mid-off and kicked it away.

The ball, however, struck the stumps at the non-striker's end, where the batter was found short of his crease while attempting a run. The remarkable sequence resulted in a run-out and forced the match into the first Super Over of the DPL 2026.

In the Super Over, Outer Delhi Warriors posted a challenging 20 runs, with Monu Shukla once again leading the charge through a blistering cameo.

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Chasing 21, New Delhi Tigers began brightly as Himmat Singh launched the very first ball for a massive six.

However, he was dismissed off the very next delivery, leaving his side needing 15 runs from the remaining four balls. On the very next delivery, Hrithik Shokeen top-edged the ball and was caught by the wicketkeeper as the side was all out. (ANI)