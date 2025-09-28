Drake Lindsays 3 TDs help Minnesota rally past Rutgers 31-28

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Drake Lindsay threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday as Minnesota rallied to defeat Rutgers 31-28.

Playing with out their top two running backs, the Golden Gophers (3-1, 1-0 in the Big Ten) had problems establishing a ground game, rushing for just 35 yards. But Lindsay, their freshman quarterback, completed 31 of 41 passes, using the short passing game to control the clock and help Minnesota recover from a 14-0 deficit.

Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who spent three years in the Minnesota program and was the Gophers’ starter as a redshirt sophomore in 2023, threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Antwan Raymond rushed for a career-high 161 yards and two scores for the Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2).

The Golden Gophers trailed 28-24 when they got the ball back with 6:24 to play. Lindsay went 6 for 7 for 72 yards and found Javon Tracy from 4 yards out to give Minnesota the lead.

Rutgers then moved the ball to Minnesota's 26, but a miscommunication on a shotgun snap cost the Scarlet Knights 15 yards. Dane Pizzaro's game-tying field goal attempt from 56 yards was wide right.

Minnesota didn't want to begin its Big Ten schedule with a home loss, especially with a trip to Columbus to play Ohio State coming up next week.

Rutgers has led in the fourth quarter of both its Big Ten losses.

Minnesota at Ohio State, Oct. 4; Rutgers at Washington, Oct. 10.

