Drake Maye ranked NFL’s best franchise player to build around after New England Patriots Super Bowl run

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has officially entered the conversation as the premier young talent in the NFL. Following a sensational 2025 campaign that ended with a Super Bowl appearance, according to Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon, Maye is the top overall franchise player for any team looking to build long-term success.

Drake Maye’s explosive 2025 season turns heads At just 23 years old, Drake Maye delivered a breakout year that far exceeded early expectations. The former first-round pick threw for more than 4,000 yards while leading the entire NFL with a sparkling 72 percent completion rate. His dual-threat ability, combining pinpoint accuracy downfield with dangerous mobility, helped the Patriots climb from rebuilding mode into Super Bowl contention.

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Those numbers alone put Maye in rare company. He outperformed established stars such as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and even edged out elite skill-position talents like Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson in several key advanced metrics. More importantly, he showed he can deliver when the lights shine brightest, guiding New England through a deep postseason run.

“The schedule was soft, but the 23-year-old blew away expectations in building on a promising rookie campaign,” Gagnon said. “He's already an elite weapon down the field as well as with his legs, and now he's got plenty of big-game experience entering Year 3.”

Why Drake Maye stands out as a long-term franchise cornerstone What separates Maye from other highly touted young players is the complete package he already offers. He can shred defenses with the deep ball, keep drives alive with his legs, and make smart decisions under pressure. Patriots fans watched him check every traditional quarterback box in 2025, yardage, completion percentage, leadership, and winning—while still having room to grow.

Entering his third NFL season, Maye now carries the experience of a Super Bowl run. That big-game seasoning is priceless for a young signal-caller. Surrounding talent will continue to improve around him in Foxborough, but the foundation is already rock solid with Maye under center.

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