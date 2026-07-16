Drake Maye ranked NFL’s best franchise player to build around after New England Patriots Super Bowl run

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has officially entered the conversation as the premier young talent in the NFL. Following a sensational 2025 campaign that ended with a Super Bowl appearance, according to Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon, Maye is the top overall franchise player for any team looking to build long-term success.

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Drake Maye’s explosive 2025 season turns heads At just 23 years old, Drake Maye delivered a breakout year that far exceeded early expectations. The former first-round pick threw for more than 4,000 yards while leading the entire NFL with a sparkling 72 percent completion rate. His dual-threat ability, combining pinpoint accuracy downfield with dangerous mobility, helped the Patriots climb from rebuilding mode into Super Bowl contention.

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Those numbers alone put Maye in rare company. He outperformed established stars such as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and even edged out elite skill-position talents like Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson in several key advanced metrics. More importantly, he showed he can deliver when the lights shine brightest, guiding New England through a deep postseason run.

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“The schedule was soft, but the 23-year-old blew away expectations in building on a promising rookie campaign,” Gagnon said. “He's already an elite weapon down the field as well as with his legs, and now he's got plenty of big-game experience entering Year 3.”

Why Drake Maye stands out as a long-term franchise cornerstone What separates Maye from other highly touted young players is the complete package he already offers. He can shred defenses with the deep ball, keep drives alive with his legs, and make smart decisions under pressure. Patriots fans watched him check every traditional quarterback box in 2025, yardage, completion percentage, leadership, and winning—while still having room to grow.

Entering his third NFL season, Maye now carries the experience of a Super Bowl run. That big-game seasoning is priceless for a young signal-caller. Surrounding talent will continue to improve around him in Foxborough, but the foundation is already rock solid with Maye under center.

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Looking ahead Expectations will only rise for the New England Patriots and their young quarterback in 2026. After rewriting the franchise’s offensive record books last year, Drake Maye is projected to put together another high-volume, high-efficiency season. Opposing defenses will game-plan specifically for him, yet the early returns suggest he is ready for that challenge. The 2025 season was only the beginning of what looks like a special career in New England.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.