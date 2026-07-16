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Drake Maye ranked NFL’s best franchise player to build around after New England Patriots Super Bowl run

After rewriting the franchise’s offensive record books last year, Drake Maye is projected to put together another high-volume, high-efficiency season.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated16 Jul 2026, 10:16 PM IST
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Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots runs a drill during a minicamp at Gillette Stadium on June 09, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots runs a drill during a minicamp at Gillette Stadium on June 09, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.(Getty Images via AFP)
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New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has officially entered the conversation as the premier young talent in the NFL. Following a sensational 2025 campaign that ended with a Super Bowl appearance, according to Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon, Maye is the top overall franchise player for any team looking to build long-term success.

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Drake Maye’s explosive 2025 season turns heads

At just 23 years old, Drake Maye delivered a breakout year that far exceeded early expectations. The former first-round pick threw for more than 4,000 yards while leading the entire NFL with a sparkling 72 percent completion rate. His dual-threat ability, combining pinpoint accuracy downfield with dangerous mobility, helped the Patriots climb from rebuilding mode into Super Bowl contention.

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Those numbers alone put Maye in rare company. He outperformed established stars such as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and even edged out elite skill-position talents like Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson in several key advanced metrics. More importantly, he showed he can deliver when the lights shine brightest, guiding New England through a deep postseason run.

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“The schedule was soft, but the 23-year-old blew away expectations in building on a promising rookie campaign,” Gagnon said. “He's already an elite weapon down the field as well as with his legs, and now he's got plenty of big-game experience entering Year 3.”

Why Drake Maye stands out as a long-term franchise cornerstone

What separates Maye from other highly touted young players is the complete package he already offers. He can shred defenses with the deep ball, keep drives alive with his legs, and make smart decisions under pressure. Patriots fans watched him check every traditional quarterback box in 2025, yardage, completion percentage, leadership, and winning—while still having room to grow.

Entering his third NFL season, Maye now carries the experience of a Super Bowl run. That big-game seasoning is priceless for a young signal-caller. Surrounding talent will continue to improve around him in Foxborough, but the foundation is already rock solid with Maye under center.

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Looking ahead

Expectations will only rise for the New England Patriots and their young quarterback in 2026. After rewriting the franchise’s offensive record books last year, Drake Maye is projected to put together another high-volume, high-efficiency season. Opposing defenses will game-plan specifically for him, yet the early returns suggest he is ready for that challenge. The 2025 season was only the beginning of what looks like a special career in New England.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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