'Dressing room atmosphere has always been relaxed...': Kashi Rudras Kartik Yadav ahead of do-or-die clash against Noida Kings

By Jagdish Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): With Kashi Rudras preparing for a do-or-die clash against Noida Kings in the UPT20 League 2026 playoffs on Thursday, left-arm spinner Kartik Yadav said the defending champions are in a “cool, relaxed, calm, and composed” frame of mind as they look to keep their title defence alive.

Kashi Rudras endured a difficult phase in the league stage, losing four matches in a row, but recovered strongly to secure a playoff berth. Kartik believes the team has learnt from those setbacks and remains confident of going all the way.

"The dressing room atmosphere of Kashi Rudras has always been very cool, relaxed, calm, and composed. There is a different energy. It feels like we all players are sitting together, having good chats. There are very good talks with positivity," Kartik told ANI.

Kashi Rudras will face Noida Kings in the must-win Eliminator clash in Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium, with the losing side eliminated from the title race. Kartik said the team has learned not to lose hope during difficult phases of a tournament.

"In the beginning we were winning matches, but in between there was a downfall when we lost four matches. From that, we learned that we should never be let down. We play as a team, as a unit, so we should not be let down if we are losing because these ups and downs keep happening in cricket. So, we should never lose hope; we should never give up; we should keep going, and obviously, we will win the final," he said.

Kartik, 19, has been one of Kashi Rudras' promising performers this season, picking up 10 wickets. He produced his best performance in the final league-stage match against Meerut Mavericks, returning figures of 3/12 in four overs to help his side bowl out the table-toppers for 119 in a 56-run victory.

"It always feels good to contribute to the team, whether in this match or any match. I try to give my 100% as a bowler, as a batter, and as a fielder for the team. So, the contribution was very good, and we won; it was a good positive sign. Now we will play in Lucknow, so our team is quite up," Kartik said.

The youngster, who hails from Prayagraj, has risen through the domestic system after training in Ghaziabad and playing Under-19 cricket before breaking into the UP domestic set-up. He made his Ranji Trophy debut last season and also had a stint as a net bowler with Delhi Capitals.

Kartik also said playing alongside experienced players at Kashi Rudras has helped him understand the demands of higher-level cricket.

"I am a youngster, and they have been playing at a higher level for a long time where I want to reach. So from them, I get to learn about discipline, how to create a cricketing environment, how to handle pressure, what you can do better in which situation, how to become a better person, how to become a better player. All these things are there to learn, and it has helped a lot. I have been in Kashi for two years, this is my second year, so the captain and staff, everyone has helped me a lot," he said.

Kartik, who looks up to Ravindra Jadeja as a complete player and Hardik Pandya for his mindset, also said he prefers focusing on his present rather than setting long-term targets.

"I haven't planned anything like that; no one knows what will happen in the future. It's in our hands what we can do better now in our practice, or on the field and off the field, how we can improve day by day. So I focus more on that; I never plan for the future," he said.

He also recalled his Ranji Trophy debut last year, where he claimed a five-wicket haul, describing it as a dream moment while acknowledging the challenge of competing against experienced domestic players.