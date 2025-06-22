Dukes Khaman Maluach, Marylands Derik Queen headline list of big men in upcoming NBA draft

Duke’s Khaman Maluach anchored the interior for an elite defensive team that reached the Final Four. Maryland’s Derik Queen was the offensive focal point for a team that reached the NCAA Tournament’s second weekend.

Those freshmen are the headliners among big men in the upcoming NBA draft.

While there’s a deep well of high-end guard prospects, the bigs have a smaller list and could produce Maluach and Queen as the lone lottery picks.

Here’s a look at the position entering Wednesday's first round:

STRENGTHS: He has the length and size of an elite rim-runner who can impact games as a shot blocker and lob threat. The 7-foot-1, 253-pounder from South Sudan — he joined NBA Academy Africa in 2021 — showed ability to defend on the perimeter in Duke’s switch-heavy approach and had the combine’s biggest wingspan at 7-6 3/4.

Maluach runs the floor well for transition potential beyond finishing those pick-and-roll chances, where he ranked in the 99th percentile by shooting 89.4% (42 of 47), according to Synergy's analytics rankings. He shot 76.6% from the foul line and made four 3s, indicators that he can develop his touch.

CONCERNS: Maluach, who turns 19 in September, is a relative newcomer to the game and is still developing a raw offensive skillset. His 71.2% shooting largely came on dunks and putbacks, and he got to the line just twice per game.

Taking away those in-close opportunities can blunt Maluach’s impact (for now, anyway). That was on display in Duke's Final Four loss to Houston; he struggled against older and more physical players while managing six points on 1-for-2 shooting with zero rebounds in 21 minutes.

STRENGTHS: The 6-9, 248-pound Queen is a skilled big who averaged 16.5 points and 9.0 rebounds while ranking among Division I leaders with 15 double-doubles with his ability to score in postups or off the offensive glass. He was also a solid passer (1.9 assists) and shot 76.6% on free throws while getting to the line 6.1 times per game, indicating his willingness to attack defenders.

The 20-year-old claimed his place in March Madness lore by banking in a buzzer-beating runner to beat Colorado State and reach the NCAA Sweet 16.

CONCERNS: Queen isn’t the biggest of bigs nor an elite defender. There’s also uncertainty on how he might fare against a bigger or quicker defenders, while he must improve his range after making just 7 of 35 3-pointers (20%).

He also didn’t measure well at the combine; he tied for last among all players in standing vertical leap (23.5 inches) and tied for second-lowest in max vertical (28.0), as well as last or next to last in lane agility, shuttle run and three-quarter court sprint testing.

STRENGTHS: The five-star recruit and first-round prospect helped the Bulldogs return to the NCAAs for the first time in a decade, with the 19-year-old capable of playing as a small-ball center or power forward. His athleticism helped him thrive on the offensive glass (22nd in Division I at 3.33 rebounds per game) and as a rim finisher, along with showing potential as a versatile defender.

CONCERNS: Newell needs bulk on his 6-9, 224-pound frame to handle physical, stronger opponents. He also needs to enhance his outside shot after shooting 29.2% on 3-pointers (26 of 89).

STRENGTHS: The freshman has the frame to tussle amid bumps in the post (6-9, 263) and in traffic. He averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 53.2% overall, including 57.1% in post-up chances, according to Synergy.

The first-round prospect has defensive potential with a 7-6 wingspan (tied for second-longest at the combine) that helped him average 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals.

CONCERNS: The 19-year-old must improve his 3-point shot (6 of 37, 16.2%). There was a limited sample size of 24 games before a foot injury ended his season, though the Hoyas lost seven of 10 without him to illustrate his value.

– RASHEER FLEMING: The 6-8, 232-pound junior from Saint Joseph’s is a first-round prospect who averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks last year. He has a better than 7-5 wingspan, and went from shooting 31.3% on 3s in his first two seasons to 39% last year.

– DANNY WOLF: The 6-11, 252-pound junior thrived in moving from Yale in the Ivy League to the Big Ten’s Michigan. The first-round prospect averaged 13.2 points and 9.7 rebounds while also making 38 3s in 37 games to go with 15 double-doubles.

– MAXIME RAYNAUD: Stanford’s fourth-year senior from France is a skilled 7-footer who averaged 20.2 points and 10.6 rebounds while making 67 3-pointers in 35 games last year. His rangy skillset could land him late in the first round.

– JOAN BERINGER: The 6-11, 230-pound Frenchman turns 19 in November and could be a first-rounder as a mobile threat working in the pick-and-roll and as a lob threat.

– HANSEN YANG: The 7-1, 249-pound center from China is a potential late first-rounder with intriguing size (9-3 standing reach, nearly 7-3 wingspan, only combine player in top three in both hand length and width) to go with shooting and passing touch. He turns 20 on June 26, the day of the second round.

– RYAN KALKBRENNER: The 7-1, 257-pound senior from Creighton averaged 14.5 points and 2.4 blocks while shooting 65.8% over five college seasons. He has good touch in the paint and had 49 points in a game last year (second-most in Division I) as a possible late first-rounder.

– YANIC KONAN NIEDERHAUSER: The 6-11, 243-pound junior from Penn State is a likely second-rounder who ranked 12th in Division I by averaging 2.31 blocks. He had a better than 7-3 wingspan with a 37-inch max vertical leap at the combine.

– JOHNI BROOME: The Associated Press All-American from Auburn is a likely second-round prospect. He averaged 10.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks, but lacks elite athleticism (he tied Queen in max vertical leap) and plays below the rim with a 6-9, 249-pound frame.