Dynamo strive to continue recent dominance over LAFC

The Houston Dynamo were winless in six MLS matches this season before taking down Los Angeles FC on April 5.

Advertisement

The Dynamo are now in the midst of a four-match unbeaten stretch as they seek to complete a sweep of the regular-season series with host Los Angeles FC in the rematch Saturday night.

Houston (2-4-4, 10 points) started the season with four setbacks and two draws prior to the 1-0 home win over LAFC. Jack McGlynn scored the lone goal in the 58th minute.

The Dynamo followed up with two ties before recording a 2-0 victory over visiting Austin FC last weekend.

Keeping the streak going on LAFC's pitch will be challenging in the eyes of Houston coach Ben Olsen.

"Watching them, they are one of the most athletic teams in the league," Olsen said. "They are very, very tough at home. They are one of the top three teams, in my opinion, in the league right now. It will be a very tough match."

Advertisement

Ezequiel Ponce leads the Dynamo with three goals.

LAFC star Denis Bouanga has a team-best four goals after having both tallies in last weekend's 2-2 tie against visiting St. Louis City. Bouanga's second goal came in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time as LAFC salvaged the draw.

LAFC are 1-0-2 in MLS play since the anemic loss in Houston.

LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo expects another tough battle on Saturday.

"We have our hands full, for sure," Cherundolo said. "I always like playing them. It's a good matchup for both sides and usually creates an exciting match. I'm looking forward to it."

Jeremy Ebobisse (61 career MLS goals) missed the first Houston match but is expected to see increased playing time as he continues to progress from an adductor injury. Ebobisse was sidelined for four-plus weeks but subbed in for eight minutes against St. Louis after playing 12 minutes off the bench one week earlier against the Portland Timbers.

Advertisement

LAFC recently added free agent midfielder Ryan Raposo, who spent the past five seasons with the Vancouver Whitecaps. The Canadian told reporters on Friday that he still needs to get his American work visa before he can take the field for LAFC.

LAFC are 0-4-1 and have been outscored 8-0 in the last five regular-season matches against Houston. However, LAFC notched a 2-0 win over the Dynamo in the 2023 Western Conference finals.