EaseMytrip signs ad agreement with Women’s Premier League team UP Warriorz
Last month, Reliance Industries-owned Viacom18 picked up the media rights for the Women’s Premier League for ₹951 crore for five years
Online travel tech company EaseMyTrip has signed an advertisement agreement with Capri Global Holdings Private Limited, the franchise owner of the Women’s Premier League team, UP Warriorz. The agreement will be for five years, beginning from the tournament’s first season.
