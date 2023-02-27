Online travel tech company EaseMyTrip has signed an advertisement agreement with Capri Global Holdings Private Limited, the franchise owner of the Women’s Premier League team, UP Warriorz. The agreement will be for five years, beginning from the tournament’s first season.

The T20 cricket tournament is organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Nishant Pitti, CEO & co-founder of EaseMyTrip said, “We display an innovative and maverick mindset. From being the only company in the industry to provide the benefit of no convenience fee charged to all our customers to now being a commercial partner in the pathbreaking endeavor for women’s cricket, We are becoming a pillar for progress. At the heart of this association is our unwavering support for the WPL and its inaugural season. We are extremely delighted to be commercially engaged in the first edition of a tournament that will become women’s cricket’s biggest brand in the coming years.“

Rajesh Sharma, managing director, Capri Global Holdings Private Limited, said, “We welcome them into the family in what promises to be an exciting long-term partnership in a revolutionary journey in women’s cricket in India. The unfaltering support from them will not only pave the way for greater brand visibility but also lay out the red carpet to celebrate and honour the immense talent in women’s cricket."

Last month, Reliance Industries-owned Viacom18 picked up the media rights for the Women’s Premier League for ₹951 crore for five years. The broadcaster is going to pay a per-match value of ₹7.09 crore during 2023-27. A lot of money is also riding on the teams.

In its team auction, which was held last month, a record ₹4,669.99 crore was paid by companies to own the five franchises for the league. The companies include Adani Group, Reliance, Diageo India, a joint venture between JSW and GMR, and Indian NBFC company Capri Global.