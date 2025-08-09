Edward Cabrera dominates Braves in Marlins win

Edward Cabrera struck out a season-high 11 and gave up just two hits in pitching the Miami Marlins to a 5-1 win over the host Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

Advertisement

The win evens the five-game series and gives Miami a 4-3 season-series lead.

Cabrera matched his career high with eight innings pitched -- first set Aug. 2, 2022, against Oakland -- and gave up one run and walked one on Friday. He struck out the final five batters he faced and fell one strikeout shy of matching his career high.

The right-hander has given up one or fewer runs in eight starts and lowered his ERA to 3.08.

Calvin Faucher pitched a scoreless ninth inning in a non-save situation.

The Miami offense was sparked by designated hitter Heriberto Hernandez and second baseman Xavier Edwards.

Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Since June 8, the rookie is batting .324 (35-for-108).

Advertisement

Edwards went 3-for-5 with one RBI and raised his average to .303. Edwards recorded his 33rd multi-hit game and is 5-for-10 in the series.

Atlanta starter Bryce Elder (4-9) was the losing pitcher. He worked six innings and allowed five runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Elder has lost three straight decisions. Dylan Dodd followed and pitched three scoreless innings of relief, striking out four.

The Marlins scored first on Edwards' run-scoring single in the third inning.

Miami got two runs in the fourth on an RBI double by Jakob Marsee and a single by Troy Johnston.

Miami made it 5-0 in the fifth when Hernandez hit his seventh homer, a two-run shot that carried 404 feet into the Marlins' bullpen in left field.

Advertisement

Atlanta got its run in the sixth inning on a 416-foot solo homer by Jurickson Profar, his sixth.