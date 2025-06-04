‘Ee sala cup namde!!’: Vijay Mallya hails RCB’s maiden IPL title after 18-year wait ends

Vijay Mallya, the former owner of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), took to social media to celebrate the team’s long-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) title win — their first since the tournament began in 2008.

Reacting on X (formerly Twitter), Mallya wrote: "RCB are IPL Champions finally after 18 years. Superb campaign right through the 2025 tournament. A well balanced team Playing Bold with outstanding coaching and support staff. Many congratulations ! Ee sala cup namde !!"

The victory marks a historic moment for RCB, a franchise known for its loyal fanbase, star-studded line-ups, and years of heartbreak. Despite reaching the finals three times in the past (2009, 2011, and 2016), the title had remained elusive — until now.

Mallya, who owned the team from its inception until stepping away amid financial controversies, has continued to be associated with the team in the public imagination. His celebratory post struck a nostalgic chord with longtime RCB fans, especially with his use of the popular Kannada catchphrase “Ee sala cup namde” (“This year, the cup is ours”), a slogan that had become a meme over the years due to repeated near-misses.

The 2025 RCB squad, under new leadership and a revamped strategy, delivered a consistent and commanding performance throughout the season to clinch the championship.

RCB’s triumph not only ends an 18-year drought but also cements their place in IPL history as champions at last.

RCB clinch maiden IPL title after 18-year wait with thrilling win over Punjab Kings After 18 years of heartbreaks, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally lifted their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title with a dramatic six-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday night (June 3).

Led by Rajat Patidar and powered by a collective bowling effort, RCB defended a challenging target of 191 in a nail-biting final that kept fans on edge till the last over. The win gave RCB and their talismanic batter Virat Kohli their first-ever IPL trophy since the league’s inception in 2008.

Krunal, Bhuvneshwar, and pace trio seal it for RCB RCB’s bowlers held their nerve in the closing stages, with Krunal Pandya delivering a standout spell of 2/17. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38), Yash Dayal (1/18), and Josh Hazlewood (1/54) chipped in to contain PBKS to 184/7 in 20 overs.

Despite a late onslaught by Shashank Singh (61* off 30 balls), who hit three sixes in the final over, PBKS fell agonisingly short by six runs. Shashank’s fireworks came too late, and a clinical bowling performance ensured RCB’s triumph.

Punjab’s chase falters despite strong start Chasing 191, PBKS openers started aggressively, taking 13 runs off the first over. But regular wickets hurt their momentum. Phil Salt's boundary-line brilliance sent Priyansh Arya back, and Krunal struck to remove Prabhsimran Singh.

Shreyas Iyer and Josh Inglis couldn’t convert their starts, while Nehal Wadhera and Marcus Stoinis failed to offer resistance. Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar’s timely strikes and disciplined spin ensured PBKS kept falling behind the required rate.

Virat, Jitesh shine with the bat for RCB Earlier, RCB posted 190/9 after being sent in to bat. Virat Kohli top-scored with a measured 43 (35), while Jitesh Sharma added a crucial late surge with a 10-ball 24, including back-to-back sixes off Kyle Jamieson.

Despite losing Phil Salt early, quick runs in the powerplay and cameos from Rajat Patidar (26) and Liam Livingstone (25) kept RCB ticking. However, they failed to breach the 200-mark due to quality death bowling from Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Jamieson (3/48).

Redemption after years of heartbreak RCB’s victory ends years of frustration, including three previous final losses (2009, 2011, 2016). For Virat Kohli — a pillar of the franchise — the win was particularly emotional, marking his first IPL title after 18 long seasons.

PBKS, meanwhile, were playing their first final in 11 years under captain Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting. Despite the heartbreak, their campaign reflected a strong turnaround.