Elena Rybakina, World no. 1 advances to Ningbo open quarterfinals on injury return after Kudermetova Polina retirement

World number one Elena Rybakina moved into the quarterfinals of the Ningbo Open on Thursday in her first match back from a foot injury. The top seed and defending champion was leading 5-0 when Polina Kudermetova retired.

Straightforward return for the defending champion Elena Rybakina, the Moscow-born Kazakh, looked sharp from the start on the hard courts in eastern China. Polina Kudermetova, ranked 105 in the world, was unable to continue and called time on the match because of an injury of her own. The retirement handed Rybakina a place in the last eight without having to complete the set. For a player coming back from a recent absence, the short outing provides useful match time while protecting her from a longer physical battle.

Rybakina, 27, claimed the US Open title in September to secure her third Grand Slam crown. That victory also moved her past Aryna Sabalenka into the world number one ranking. The Ningbo Open is the first event she has contested since those New York highs. Her presence as both top seed and defending champion sets a clear target as she tries to build on that momentum.

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Recent setbacks before Ningbo The path back to competition was not entirely smooth. Elena Rybakina was stunned in the second round of the China Open in Beijing earlier this month. She then withdrew from the Wuhan Open, citing a foot injury. The decision to skip Wuhan allowed time for recovery before she returned in Ningbo. Thursday’s result shows she is ready to compete again at the highest level, even if the match ended early.

Looking ahead Elena Rybakina will next face Poland’s unseeded Katarzyna Kawa in the quarterfinals. Kawa has already shown she can upset higher-ranked players to reach this stage. The match gives Rybakina a clear opportunity to extend her run and test her game against a different style after the brief opener. As defending champion, she remains the favourite, yet the early finish against Kudermetova means she must quickly adjust to a fuller match.

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