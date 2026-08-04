Embarrassment for Pakistan in Glasgow after boxer Qudratullah disappears from team hotel after Commonwealth Games 2026

The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) once again found itself in embarrassment after boxer Qudratullah reportedly went missing after the conclusion of the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG). The 20-year-old competed in the men's 60kg event at the CWG 2026.

He first defeated Fiji's Jone Davule in the Round of 32 before surrendering in from of Norther's Ireland's Jude Gallagher in the pre-quarterfinals.

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Based on a PTI, citing a Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), source, Qudratullah's disappearance baffled the Pakistan officials because of the fact that his passport an return ticket was in possession of the team manager. "The interesting thing is Qudratullah disappeared despite his passport being with the team manager," the reported quoted a source.

A search is underway for Qudratullah. Meanwhile, this is not the first time, such events have embarrassed Pakistan at the global stage. During the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, two national boxers, Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah Khan disappeared although their passports reportedly were with the contingent head.

In the World Olympic Qualifiers in Italy in 2024, Asian gold medallist boxer, Zohaib Rasheed stole his roommates foreign currency and valuables and vanished in Busto Arsizio town.

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Qudratullah incident mars Pakistan's only CWG 2026 medal The missing of Qudratullah has marred Pakistan's only joy at the CWG 2026 in Glasgow - a bronze medal by Fatima Zahra in the women's 60kg boxing event. Zahra started her campaign with a TKO (Technical Knockout) against Lesotho's Realeboha Segoete in the round of 16.

In the quarterfinals, Zahra went past New Zealand's Jordan Wilson to enter the semifinals and assure Pakistan a medal. In the semifinals, Zahra lost to Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh via a TKO. In the process, she became the first Pakistani boxer to win a Commonwealth Games medal.

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Under boxing rules, entry in the semifinals assures the boxers a bronze. Zahra was also selected as Pakistan's flag-bearer in the Closing Ceremony of her achievement.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in