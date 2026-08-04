Subscribe

Embarrassment for Pakistan in Glasgow after boxer Qudratullah disappears from team hotel after Commonwealth Games 2026

Representing Pakistan, Qudratullah competed in the men's 60kg category. He bowed out in the round of 16. According to a PTI report, Qudratullah left the team hotel with his passport in the custody of the team manager.

Koushik Paul
Updated4 Aug 2026, 10:26 PM IST
Advertisement
Pakistan boxer Qudratullah competed in the men's 60kg category at the CWG 2026.
Pakistan boxer Qudratullah competed in the men's 60kg category at the CWG 2026.
AI Quick Read

The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) once again found itself in embarrassment after boxer Qudratullah reportedly went missing after the conclusion of the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG). The 20-year-old competed in the men's 60kg event at the CWG 2026.

He first defeated Fiji's Jone Davule in the Round of 32 before surrendering in from of Norther's Ireland's Jude Gallagher in the pre-quarterfinals.

Advertisement
Also Read | CWG 2026: India finish fourth despite wrestling and shooting being excluded

Based on a PTI, citing a Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), source, Qudratullah's disappearance baffled the Pakistan officials because of the fact that his passport an return ticket was in possession of the team manager. "The interesting thing is Qudratullah disappeared despite his passport being with the team manager," the reported quoted a source.

A search is underway for Qudratullah. Meanwhile, this is not the first time, such events have embarrassed Pakistan at the global stage. During the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, two national boxers, Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah Khan disappeared although their passports reportedly were with the contingent head.

In the World Olympic Qualifiers in Italy in 2024, Asian gold medallist boxer, Zohaib Rasheed stole his roommates foreign currency and valuables and vanished in Busto Arsizio town.

Advertisement
Also Read | Jadumani Singh sets up India vs Pakistan boxing clash at CWG 2026

Qudratullah incident mars Pakistan's only CWG 2026 medal

The missing of Qudratullah has marred Pakistan's only joy at the CWG 2026 in Glasgow - a bronze medal by Fatima Zahra in the women's 60kg boxing event. Zahra started her campaign with a TKO (Technical Knockout) against Lesotho's Realeboha Segoete in the round of 16.

In the quarterfinals, Zahra went past New Zealand's Jordan Wilson to enter the semifinals and assure Pakistan a medal. In the semifinals, Zahra lost to Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh via a TKO. In the process, she became the first Pakistani boxer to win a Commonwealth Games medal.

Also Read | Arshad Nadeem puts behind rain-hit preparation ahead of CWG title defense

Under boxing rules, entry in the semifinals assures the boxers a bronze. Zahra was also selected as Pakistan's flag-bearer in the Closing Ceremony of her achievement.

Advertisement

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
HomeSportsSports NewsEmbarrassment for Pakistan in Glasgow after boxer Qudratullah disappears from team hotel after Commonwealth Games 2026
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts