Emma Söderberg makes game-winning save in shootout as the Fleet beat the Victoire 3-2

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Susanna Tapani scored a go-ahead goal in the shootout, Emma Söderberg made a game-winning save for her first win of the season, and the Boston Fleet beat the Montreal Victoire 3-2 on Tuesday night.

The last four matchups — and seven of the last eight — between the Fleet and Victoire have gone past regulation. Boston (8-6-4-6) moved within five points of first-place Montreal (10-6-3-5).

Söderberg was in goal for the first time since Feb. 16 when she played just one period.

Hilary Knight gave Boston a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal from the point with 51.2 seconds left in the first period for her team-leading 13th goal of the season. Knight has a point in 16 of her 24 games this season.

Knight also assisted on Tapani's breakaway goal midway through the second period to make it 2-1. It was her 10th goal of the season after totaling four last year.

For Montreal, Amanda Boulier tied it at 1-all early in the second when she was left wide open in front of the net for an easy redirection of Lina Ljungblom’s pass. It was Boulier’s first goal of the season and Ljungblom’s second assists in two games.

Rookie Anna Wilgren tied it at 2-all late in the second with a shot that went off the pipe and in for her second goal of the season.

Wilgren’s goal came minutes after Montreal’s starting goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens left with an undisclosed injury and did not return. She was replaced by Elaine Chuli.