England’s soccer team has landed on a plan for Euro glory. It’s called plan B.
SummaryThe Three Lions haven’t played brilliant soccer to reach the semifinals of Euro 2024. But under coach Gareth Southgate they have learned to embrace the late-game chaos required to win knockout games.
DÜSSELDORF , GERMANY : Three weeks into its campaign at this European Championship, England’s national soccer team has come to a jarring realization: Whatever approach it had designed here wasn’t working. The Three Lions have barely scored, have created next to no chances, and have a nasty tendency to keep falling behind.