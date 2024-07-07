England’s soccer team has landed on a plan for Euro glory. It’s called plan B.

The results are hard to argue with. Everything else, however, is a matter of unending consternation back home. Southgate has been criticized for everything from his starting lineups, to his tactics, to his sartorial choices—the nation seemed to like him best when he was sporting waistcoats at the 2018 World Cup. Above all, fans are frustrated with England’s brand of stultifying soccer. It has scored just five times in five matches and has averaged 3.2 shots on goal per game, the fewest of any team to reach the knockout rounds.