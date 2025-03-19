PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pierre Engvall scored the tiebreaking goal in New York's four-goal third period, and the Islanders rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Palmieri had a goal and two assists, Noah Dobson added a goal and an assist, and Simon Holmstrom also scored to help New York get four goals in the third after trailing 2-0 for the second straight game. Ilya Sorokin finished with 20 saves.

Sidney Crosby scored his 24th goal, Joona Koppanen got the first of his NHL career and Tristan Jarry stopped 34 shots for the Penguins, who snapped a four-game win streak.

Palmieri got the Islanders on the scoreboard 17 seconds into the third as he chased down the puck after it got away from Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, skated in on Jarry and fired a shot in off the right post.

Dobson tied it as he knocked in the rebound of Bo Horvat’s driving attempt at 5:34.

Engvall put the Islanders ahead as he beat Jarry with 6:52 left, and Holmstrom added an empty-netter with 1:32 remaining to seal the win.

Koppanen gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead as he deflected Vladislav Kolyachonok's shot from the point past Sorokin 4:40 into the game.

Crosby doubled the lead with 15 seconds left in the first as he knocked in the rebound of a shot by Conor Timmins. Takeaways

Islanders: New York won for the second time in five games and is three points out of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Penguins: Pittsburgh was trying for its first five-game win streak since Nov. 4-14, 2023. Instead, the Penguins fell to 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. Key moment

The Penguins had several chances to score late in the final minute of the first period. Sorokin made saves on shots by Rickard Rakell and Timmins before Crosby scored to give him 1,670 points for his career. He moved past Wayne Gretzky for the fourth-most points with one franchise in NHL history. Key stat

The Islanders improved to 5-21-2 when trailing after two periods, and the Penguins fell to 18-2-2 when leading after two. Up next

Islanders host Montreal on Thursday night, and Penguins host Columbus on Friday.