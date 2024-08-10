’Entire nation celebrates..,’ PM Modi congratulates Aman Sehrawat for bronze win in Paris Olympics 2024

Prime Minister congratulates Aman Sehrawat for winning the Bronze medal in wrestling in Paris Olympics 2024. PM Modi posted his wishes on X.

“More pride thanks to our wrestlers!

Congratulations to Aman Sehrawat for winning the Bronze Medal in the Men's Freestyle 57 kg at the Paris Olympics. His dedication and perseverance are clearly evident. The entire nation celebrates this remarkable feat,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat won the bronze medal in Men’s Freestyle 57 kg after beating Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz by a score of 13-5. This is Sehrawat's first Olympic games. The 21-year-old wrestler Aman Sehrawat lost to Japan's Rei Higuchi in the semi-finals.

India has continued to win a medal in wrestling at every edition of the Olympic Games since 2008 with Sehrawat’s victory.

While reacting to his Olympics win Aman Sehrawat told ANI, "I am very happy and I still can't believe that I have won a medal for the country at the Olympics. I was hoping for gold, but I am happy with bronze as well…”

He also said, "It was a speechless moment when I stood on the podium... from today, my next target will be to prepare for the 2028 Olympics and 2026 Asian Games.”

India has won five bronze medals in total in the Paris Olympics 2024. The medals include Manu Bhaker for Women's 10m air pistol shooting, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for Mixed team 10m air pistol shooting, Swapnil Kusale for Men's 50m rifle 3 positions shooting, Men's Hockey.

The Indian men's hockey team won by a 2-1 win against Spain in the playoffs, securing bronze.

India won its first silver medal in Paris Olympics 2024 by Neeraj Chopra in javelin.