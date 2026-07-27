Eric Bieniemy wife shot at Virginia home: Kansas City Chiefs OC family incident leaves Mia Bieniemy hospitalized

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was shot Sunday night at the couple’s home in Virginia, ESPN reported. Mia Bieniemy, 57, remains hospitalized in stable condition according to a source close to the situation. Police in Loudoun County confirmed a person was being treated for serious injuries but have not publicly identified the victim.

Details of the Loudoun County shooting Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leah Paul said police responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 20000 block of Northpark Drive in Ashburn, Virginia, at 7:32 PM ET on Sunday. Officers arrived to find a person with serious injuries and transported that individual for medical care. No further information about the circumstances, possible suspects, or ongoing investigation has been released by authorities at this time.

The incident took place while the Chiefs were deep into their training camp schedule hundreds of miles away. Eric Bieniemy was with the team earlier Sunday in St Joseph, Missouri, at the campus of Missouri Western State University for the club’s second practice of camp. There has been no indication he was present at the Virginia residence when the shooting occurred.

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Kansas City Chiefs organization responds The Kansas City Chiefs issued a brief statement acknowledging the situation. The team said it is “aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family” but offered no additional comment. Team officials have not indicated whether Bieniemy will miss any upcoming practices or meetings as he deals with the family emergency.

Bieniemy returned to the Chiefs earlier this year to reclaim the offensive coordinator role he held from 2018 through 2022. During his previous stint, the Chiefs’ offense ranked among the NFL’s most productive units and helped the franchise reach multiple Super Bowls. His second chapter with the organization began with high expectations as the team prepared for another competitive season.

Focus remains on recovery and investigation As of Monday, Mia Bieniemy continued to receive treatment and was listed in stable condition. Friends and colleagues of the family have largely remained quiet out of respect for their privacy. Local investigators continue to examine the scene and gather evidence. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has not scheduled a press conference or released an official update beyond the initial confirmation of the call and the seriousness of the injuries.

Training camp continues in Missouri under the usual intense schedule. The Chiefs have not altered their practice plans publicly, though the focus inside the facility has understandably shifted at least temporarily toward concern for one of their own.