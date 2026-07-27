Eric Bieniemy wife shot at Virginia home: Kansas City Chiefs OC family incident leaves Mia Bieniemy hospitalized

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was shot Sunday night at the couple’s home in Virginia, ESPN reported. Mia Bieniemy, 57, remains hospitalized in stable condition according to a source close to the situation. Police in Loudoun County confirmed a person was being treated for serious injuries but have not publicly identified the victim.

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Details of the Loudoun County shooting Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leah Paul said police responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 20000 block of Northpark Drive in Ashburn, Virginia, at 7:32 PM ET on Sunday. Officers arrived to find a person with serious injuries and transported that individual for medical care. No further information about the circumstances, possible suspects, or ongoing investigation has been released by authorities at this time.

The incident took place while the Chiefs were deep into their training camp schedule hundreds of miles away. Eric Bieniemy was with the team earlier Sunday in St Joseph, Missouri, at the campus of Missouri Western State University for the club’s second practice of camp. There has been no indication he was present at the Virginia residence when the shooting occurred.

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Kansas City Chiefs organization responds The Kansas City Chiefs issued a brief statement acknowledging the situation. The team said it is “aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family” but offered no additional comment. Team officials have not indicated whether Bieniemy will miss any upcoming practices or meetings as he deals with the family emergency.

Bieniemy returned to the Chiefs earlier this year to reclaim the offensive coordinator role he held from 2018 through 2022. During his previous stint, the Chiefs’ offense ranked among the NFL’s most productive units and helped the franchise reach multiple Super Bowls. His second chapter with the organization began with high expectations as the team prepared for another competitive season.

Focus remains on recovery and investigation As of Monday, Mia Bieniemy continued to receive treatment and was listed in stable condition. Friends and colleagues of the family have largely remained quiet out of respect for their privacy. Local investigators continue to examine the scene and gather evidence. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has not scheduled a press conference or released an official update beyond the initial confirmation of the call and the seriousness of the injuries.

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Training camp continues in Missouri under the usual intense schedule. The Chiefs have not altered their practice plans publicly, though the focus inside the facility has understandably shifted at least temporarily toward concern for one of their own.

Authorities have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. No arrests have been announced, and the investigation remains active. The priority for everyone connected to the family remains Mia Bieniemy’s recovery and the safety of those closest to her.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.