Ernie Clements big hit lifts Blue Jays over Tigers

Ernie Clement hit a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Detroit Tigers 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Brenan Hanifee (2-1) allowed Daulton Varsho's one-out double to right in the ninth. Varsho took third on a groundout. Pinch hitter Anthony Santander was intentionally walked to set up Clement's walk-off hit to give Toronto a split of the first two games of a three-game series.

Spencer Torkelson hit a solo homer for the Tigers, who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Detroit right-hander Reese Olson was superb but did not factor into the decision despite allowing no runs, one hit and one walk while striking out six over six innings.

Torkelson led off the second with his 12th homer of the season, a smash to left center on a belt-high changeup in the middle of the plate from left-hander Eric Lauer. Colt Keith followed with a double but Lauer ended the inning with three flyouts.

Lauer allowed one run, three hits and no walks while striking out five in three innings before Yariel Rodriguez replaced him in the fourth.

Olson allowed a single to his first hitter of the game, Bo Bichette, and then faced the minimum number of batters with the help of a double play through the sixth effectively using a changeup.

Detroit's Beau Brieske took over in the seventh and allowed a leadoff walk to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He walked George Springer with one out and was replaced by Tyler Holton, who induced a first-pitch double-play grounder to shortstop from pinch hitter Myles Straw.

Toronto's Yimi Garcia pitched a perfect eighth inning.

Holton walked Clement to open the home eighth. Clement took second on a sacrifice bunt by Nathan Lukes. Will Vest replaced Holton to face pinch hitter Alejandro Kirk, who stroked an RBI single down the right-field line.

Toronto's Jeff Hoffman (4-2) walked Gleyber Torres to lead off the ninth. Torres was thrown out at second by Lukes after tagging up on Riley Greene's fly out to deep left.