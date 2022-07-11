ESPL extends tie-up with brand ambassador Tiger Shroff for Season 2

The league has roped in Chinese-owned smartphone manufacturer, Tecno Mobile as presenting sponsor and streaming platform Loco as its digital broadcast partner for this season.
New Delhi: ESports Premier League (ESPL) will continue its association with actor Tiger Shroff as the face for the league for the second consecutive year.
“Tiger Shroff played a key role in making it a household name in its first season. His popularity and fan following among the youth and millennial audiences helped us to engage and influence gamers across the country. His star power also helped push esports to the mainstream. I’m confident that his strong connection with the audiences will help us greatly in achieving our aim of revolutionising the Indian esports ecosystem," league’s director Vishwalok Nath said.
Shroff’s association is expected to bolster the positioning of the league. In the last season, his video of cheering esports athletes garnered about a million views on social media platform YouTube, Nath added.
The actor said, “Esports has seen an explosive growth across the country. It is a great platform for esports athletes to showcase their talent on the national stage. I am happy to be part of this undertaking to grow the esports industry while encouraging the esports players and the gaming community.“
The league has roped in Chinese-owned smartphone manufacturer, Tecno Mobile as presenting sponsor and streaming platform Loco as its digital broadcast partner for this season. The second edition of ESPL began June 15.