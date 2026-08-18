ESPN founder Bill Rasmussen dies at 93: What happened to the ‘father of sports television’?

Bill Rasmussen, the architect behind ESPN, has died at the age of 93 on Tuesday. Known as as the “father of sports television”, Rasmussen died due to complications from Parkinson's disease at his residence in Florida. he is survived by his two sons Scott Rasmussen and Glenn Rasmussen. His wife of 56 years Lois had passed away in 2011.

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"ESPN founder Bill Rasmussen, whose out-of-the-box idea of a 24-hour cable sports network forever changed the landscape of sports media, died today at the age of 93. A game-changer for the ages. Thank you for everything, Bill," read a post from ESPN.

Honouring Bill, ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro in a statement, said, Bill was a remarkable man -- a visionary and an innovator who conceived the idea of a network entirely devoted to sports."

Jimmy added, "Quite simply, none of us would be here today if it wasn't for Bill's passion and all the hard work and entrepreneurial spirit he put into building ESPN in the late 1970s -- key aspects of our company culture that still carry on to this day."

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How big is ESPN in 2026? Rasmussen also introduced round-the-clock sports programming and coverage of the early rounds of the NCAA men's basketball tournament in the spring of 1980, which drew national attention to ESPN, Variety reported.

In 2026, ESPN employs more than 5,900 employees around the world, and programs eight U.S. television networks plus the sports programming on ABC, along with a mobile app and a burgeoning and direct-to-consumer service, a suite of radio programs and podcasts and social and digital feeds. The outlet, now controlled by Disney, with Hearst and the NFL counted as minority investors, is home to such sports staples as "Monday Night Football," the hot-talk show "First Take" and hours and hours of NFL and NBA telecasts, among other sports coverage," as per Variety.

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"Bill was our George Washington and a good friend," said Chris Berman, who joined ESPN three weeks after the network launched in 1979, in a statement. "He was such a grateful person and every sports fan can be grateful for Bill. He wasn't a glass half-full guy; his glass was always overflowing with optimism. He greeted everyone with a smile and we can all smile knowing Bill's legacy."

Bill Rasmussen's career Rasmussen started his professional journey at a radio station in Atlanta in 1962. Three years later he relocated to Springfield and served as a Sports Director for eight years and subsequently as News Director for two years.

He was appointed as the Communications Director for the New England Whalers hockey team in 1974 and remained in that position till the conclusion of the 1977-78 season. He established ESPN in 1978.

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A year later in September 1979, ESPN began its broadcasts. along with his son Scott, Rasmussen launched the first 24-hour cable television network. The popular show SportsCentre was a brainchild of Bill, as well as the coverage of March Madness and the College World Series.

With agency inputs

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in