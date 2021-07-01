New Delhi: Mobile Premier League (MPL) is entering the US market with the official launch of the MPL app, available on the Androiud and Apple app store, the esports and skill gaming platform on Thursday said.

Headquartered in New York, the company decided to enter the US on the back of successfully completing two years in the Indonesian market. MPL claims to have hit five million registered users in Indonesia where it offers over 30 games on its platform.

“With our proven success in India and Indonesia, combined with the soaring popularity of casual real-money skill gaming in the USA, we look forward to providing millions of players in the USA with a safe, fair and incredible gaming experience," said MPL co-founder and CEO Sai Srinivas.

MPL will provide gamers in the US the opportunity to compete in a variety of formats, including head-to-head matches or in tournament play, with the option to participate in free competitions or for low minimum charges ranging from 60 cents to $6. The first slate of games includes Baseball Star, Block Puzzle, Bowling, 21 Puzzle, among others.

In India, MPL recently acquired esports company Gaming Monk to strengthen its esports portfolio and to scale up esports tournaments and live streaming.

Founded in 2018, Mobile Premier League currently has 76 million users in India. It works with game developers and studios all over Asia to publish their games on the MPL platform. Currently, MPL offers more than 60 games in India and over 30 in Indonesia on its Android and iOS applications. The company has worked with over 30 game developers and studios, including the likes of Garena, the makers of FreeFire. MPL has also constituted a $5 million fund for developers.

It is backed by investors such as Sequoia Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures, SIG, Pegasus Tech Ventures, Founders Circle, Telstra, Composite Capital, MDI, Go-Ventures, RTP Global, Base Partners, among others. The company has raised $225.5 million in funding till date, and is valued at $945 million.

