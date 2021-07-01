Esports firm Mobile Premier League launches operations in US market

Founded in 2018, Mobile Premier League currently has 76 million users in India. It works with game developers and studios all over Asia to publish their games on the MPL platform. Currently, MPL offers more than 60 games in India and over 30 in Indonesia on its Android and iOS applications. The company has worked with over 30 game developers and studios, including the likes of Garena, the makers of FreeFire. MPL has also constituted a $5 million fund for developers.