Esports industry to grow at 46%, touch 11 bn by 2025: report

With the country's esports industry growing at a faster pace than the global esports industry, India is picking up the pace in growing its prize pool as well. The Indian esports prize pool accounts for a meagre 0.6% of the global prize pool, but is expected to reach almost 2% by 2025. The prize money pool in India is expected to grow at 66% CAGR to reach ₹1 billion by 2025, according to the report titled ‘Ready. Set. Game On!’ launched on Monday. Growth in the prize pool remains one of the most important factors and incentives for attracting new serious players.