Esports Premier League announces season two2 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2022, 12:20 PM IST
- Tecno Mobile is the company’s presenting sponsor for the ₹1 crore prize pool
Esports Premier League (ESPL) has roped in global premium smartphone brand, TECNO Mobile, as its presenting sponsor for the second edition of the country’s franchise-based league for gaming. The upcoming edition of the esports league, ESPL will kickstart registrations on 10 June and matches will begin 21 June.