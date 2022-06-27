Esports Premier League signs Loco as digital broadcast partner2 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 12:05 PM IST
All matches of the second season Esports Premier League will be live-streamed exclusively on the app and website of Loco
Esports Premier League (ESPL) has roped in gaming streaming platform Loco as its exclusive digital broadcast partner for the second season of the event. All matches of the second season will be live-streamed exclusively on the app and website of the company.