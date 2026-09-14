Ethan Davis injury: Tennessee starting TE out for 2026 season after ACL tear vs Georgia Tech

Tennessee starting tight end Ethan Davis is done for the year. Coach Josh Heupel confirmed on Monday that Davis tore his ACL in Week 2 and will miss the rest of the 2026 season.

The senior from Atlanta had scored in each of No. 15 Tennessee’s first two games. He limped off in the second half of Saturday’s 45-24 win at Georgia Tech and did not return. Heupel made the diagnosis official at his weekly press conference.

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“Ethan Davis, ACL injury, will be gone for the remainder of the year,” Heupel said.

Strong start cut short Ethan Davis already looked like a go-to piece for five-star freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon. He finished the first two weeks with three catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns, ranking as the Vols’ third-leading receiver when he went down.

He caught Tennessee’s first score of the season against Furman, then hauled in a 20-yard touchdown early against Georgia Tech to make it 7-0. The 6-foot-5, 247-pounder played 38 snaps in Atlanta before the knee gave out.

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The timing is familiar and frustrating. Davis missed most of preseason camp with an ankle injury, then worked his way back for the opener. Over four seasons, he has 39 catches for 433 yards and six touchdowns in 26 games. Notably, he still has one year of eligibility left after this season.

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Blow to Josh Heupel’s offense Losing a reliable tight end hurts more than the box score shows. Ethan Davis blocked, ran routes, and gave Brandon a big, trusted target in the middle of the field. That absence lands just as the schedule tightens.

Tennessee (2-0) will host Kennesaw State on Saturday to close non-conference play. Then comes the real test: No. 1 Texas and Arch Manning at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

Next man up at tight end The remaining options start with sophomore DaSaahn Brame and South Alabama transfer Trent Thomas. Junior Cole Harrison (one career catch) and freshman Luca Wolf, a 2026 signee from Vienna, Austria, add depth.

Josh Heupel did not sugarcoat the situation.

“This game requires the next guy up,” he said. “You have heard me talk about that. Our team has heard that, too. You have to be prepared for when your opportunity arises. The next guy, multiple guys, have to step up in that role.

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“I hate it for Ethan. The work he has put into it, the growth of the person and the player, that his season is cut short. The next guy has to be prepared and take advantage of the opportunity. You have seen a lot of those guys play already this year. They have to continue to grow and step into that role.”

Tennessee still has two weeks to settle the tight end room before Texas arrives. The message from Heupel is the same one he has preached all year: be ready when the chance comes.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.