Ethan Holliday opens up on being drafted by Rockies 27 years after dad Matt: ‘So grateful, it’s incredible’

Twenty seven years after his father, Matt Holiday first pulled on a Rockies jersey, Ethan Holliday is all set to follow in his footsteps. The senior Holliday was drafted by the Rockies in the seventh round of the 1998 MLC draft while Ethan was taken by Colorado in the overall fourth spot in the 2025 MLB draft.

Ethan Holliday on being drafted by Colorado Rockies: Speaking on MLB network about being drafted by Rockies, Ethan said, “This is a really incredible opportunity. I'm so driven by faith, I'm so grateful. The Lord has really been the centerpiece of my life. I don't even know what words I can put to this. The Rockies organization, I'm so thankful, obviously with the family, the background, and my dad being drafted by them, that just adds such a cool thing. Knowing everyone in the organization since I was born, I'm just so grateful."

Also Read | Luis Ortiz being investigated by MLB; Guardians pitcher placed on leave

On the comparisons with his father and brother, Ethan noted, “I'm so blessed to be able to play baseball, and if the hardest thing my life is expectations and pressure, then I'm gonna wake up super grateful every single day. The people that pour into my life, the people that are supporting me, it's one of the main reasons why I can do what I love is with freedom, my mind. And, man, it's this whole journey like the thinking sitting here right now just thinking everything that's gone down in the last three or four years is crazy. So yeah, I mean it's, there's it's a kind of tough moment. That's what I wouldn't trade for the world.”