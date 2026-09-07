ETPL: De Leede, Tim David lead Amsterdam Flames to win over Rotterdam Dockers

The Hague [Netherlands], September 7 (ANI): Amsterdam Flames produced a commanding batting display to chase down 177 and defeat Rotterdam Dockers by eight wickets in Match 17 of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) at Voorburg Cricket Club, Netherlands.

The Flames won the toss and elected to bowl, but Rotterdam put together a competitive total of 176 for six. Michael Levitt provided a brisk start with 16 from 14 balls before Tim Pringle removed him, while Faf du Plessis anchored the innings with 60 from 47 balls, striking two fours and four sixes.

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The Dockers lost wickets at regular intervals, with Vikramjit Singh and Ben McDermott departing cheaply and Heinrich Klaasen making 29 from 19. With Rotterdam at 121 for five after 16.1 overs, the innings appeared set for a moderate finish.

David Wiese changed the equation spectacularly.

Coming in late, Wiese launched an extraordinary assault, smashing an unbeaten 43 from just 16 balls, including three fours and four sixes. His 41-run stand with Logan van Beek from just 16 balls propelled Rotterdam to 176 for six, giving the Flames a challenging target.

Michael Bracewell was the pick of the Amsterdam bowlers, finishing with 3/30 from four overs, while Aryan Dutt and Tim Pringle claimed one wicket apiece.

The response, however, quickly shifted the momentum towards Amsterdam.

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Steven Smith struck two boundaries in a four-ball nine before David Wiese dismissed him in the second over for nine. Yuvraj Samra then added 25 from 18 balls, including a four and two sixes, before Ben Manenti removed him at 65 for two.

From there, Bas de Leede and Tim David took complete control.

De Leede played the anchor role with an unbeaten 69 from 50 balls, hitting seven fours and a six. David provided the acceleration, finishing unbeaten on 68 from 35 balls, with five fours and four sixes. The pair added 113 runs from 68 balls, turning what had looked like a demanding chase into a comfortable pursuit.

The Flames entered the final three overs needing 23 runs from 18 balls, with Bas de Leede and Tim David well set at the crease. They needed only four deliveries to finish the chase, reaching 178 for two in 17.4 overs and completing an eight-wicket victory with 14 balls to spare.

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The result gives Amsterdam Flames another important victory in their campaign, with their chase built around the composed partnership between de Leede and David. After Rotterdam had posted 176, the Flames maintained the required rate throughout the second innings and ensured the target was reached without further damage.

For Rotterdam, David Wiese's explosive 43 from 16 balls had given them late momentum after Faf du Plessis' 60, but the Dockers were unable to defend their total as Amsterdam's batting unit remained in control during the chase. (ANI)