ETPL: Glenn Maxwells 60 powers Belfast Wolves to win over Dublin Guardians

The Hague [Netherlands], August 28 (ANI): The European T20 Premier League's (ETPL) second match delivered a contest shaped by power, pressure and a decisive middle-overs surge, as Belfast Wolves opened their campaign with a convincing 52-run victory over Dublin Guardians at Sportpark Westvliet.

After a rain-affected start to the afternoon, Dublin Guardians won the toss and elected to bowl, handing Belfast the opportunity to set the first significant total of the match. With light rain around the venue and the surface expected to offer good pace and carry, the decision gave Dublin the chance to make use of the conditions with the new ball before chasing under what they hoped would be more settled conditions.

Instead, it was Belfast who dictated the tempo. The Wolves posted 184 for seven from their 20 overs, recovering from a difficult start before finishing with a powerful late surge. Dublin's chase never found the same rhythm, eventually closing on 132 for nine as Belfast's bowling attack maintained control through the middle and latter stages.

Belfast began aggressively through Paul Stirling, who immediately demonstrated the value of his experience in European conditions. The Ireland veteran struck 31 from 21 deliveries, finding the boundary six times and giving the Wolves an early platform.

Tim Tector's dismissal, followed quickly by the wickets of Stirling and Lorcan Tucker, briefly shifted the momentum towards Dublin. At 48 for three, Belfast had lost three wickets in the space of eight runs.

That was the moment Mark Chapman changed the course of the innings. He produced a composed yet attacking 54 from 33 balls, striking six fours and two sixes. His innings was particularly valuable because it combined stability with acceleration, allowing Belfast to rebuild without sacrificing the scoring rate.

Chapman's cricketing journey has been one of the more unusual in international cricket. Born in Hong Kong, he represented Hong Kong before establishing himself as a New Zealand international, and he became one of the few players to score a century on ODI debut when he made an unbeaten 124 for Hong Kong against the UAE in 2015. On this occasion, however, his 54 was only the beginning of Belfast's acceleration.

Glenn Maxwell arrived with Belfast needing another substantial contribution and produced exactly that. The Wolves captain struck 60 from just 38 deliveries, hitting two fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 157.89. His innings provided the decisive injection of momentum into Belfast's total and earned him the Player of the Match award.

Maxwell's partnership with Chapman carried Belfast through the most important phase of the innings. The pair added 84 runs for the fifth wicket, turning a score of 68 for four into 152 for five by the end of the 17th over.

That partnership ultimately proved the difference. Chris Wood was Dublin's most successful bowler, finishing with three wickets for 43 runs, while Josh Little claimed two wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin was the Guardians' most economical bowler, conceding only 23 runs from his four overs and taking the wicket of Devon Conway.

But Belfast's late acceleration ensured that even those spells could not prevent the Wolves from reaching 184. Dublin required 185, but their chase immediately encountered turbulence.

Harry Tector fell for a duck from the second ball of the innings, and although Muhammad Waseem struck a six in his brief nine-run stay, the Guardians were 13 for two inside two overs. Sanjay Krishnamurthi briefly counter-attacked with 13 from eight balls, but his dismissal triggered another collapse. By the end of the seventh over, Dublin were 36 for six.

That sequence effectively decided the match. George Dockrell then produced the most substantial resistance of the innings. The Irish all-rounder struck 35 from 22 balls, including three sixes, at a strike rate of 159.09. He found support from Ravichandran Ashwin, who made 15 from 17, but the required rate had already moved beyond Dublin's reach.

Dockrell's performance reflected the all-round qualities that have made him a significant figure in Irish cricket. An Ireland international since 2010, he began his career primarily as a left-arm spinner before developing into a powerful middle-order batter.

Chris Wood remained unbeaten on 25 from 22 balls, and Matt Hollard added 17 from 12, but their efforts could only reduce the margin of defeat. Dublin finished on 132 for nine after 20 overs, leaving Belfast with a 52-run victory.

While Maxwell's 60 rightly took the headlines, Belfast's bowling effort was collectively responsible for turning a competitive target into a comfortable victory. Matthew Humphreys was particularly influential. The young Ireland left-arm spinner claimed two wickets for 23 runs from his four overs, removing both George Dockrell and Ravichandran Ashwin during the crucial middle-overs passage.

Humphreys already possesses significant international experience despite his age. The Belfast Wolves player made his senior Ireland debut in 2023 and produced a career-defining Test performance against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in February 2025, returning figures of 6 for 57. Fred Klaassen and Mark Adair also claimed two wickets, while Chris Jordan and Saurabh Netravalkar took one each.

The Wolves' attack therefore complemented the work of their batters perfectly: wickets came regularly enough to prevent Dublin from building a sustained partnership, while the run rate remained firmly under control. Sportpark Westvliet once again provided the setting for an ETPL match, with the Voorburg-based venue hosting its second fixture of the inaugural tournament.

The venue has traditionally offered a surface capable of rewarding strokeplay while giving bowlers opportunities at different stages. Pre-match assessments suggested good pace and carry, with the possibility of early assistance for seamers before the surface became more favourable for batting. The rain delay added another variable to the afternoon, but once play settled, Belfast's batting depth proved decisive.

The second match of the ETPL has therefore produced a clear early message: Belfast Wolves possess the depth to recover from pressure and the firepower to turn a competitive position into a dominant one. They were 48 for three and later 68 for four, but Chapman and Maxwell refused to allow the innings to stall. Their 84-run partnership transformed the game before the bowlers completed the job.

For Dublin, there were flashes of promise. Ashwin's economical spell, Wood's three wickets and Dockrell's aggressive 35 showed the ingredients are there. But losing six wickets for 36 runs in the powerplay and early middle overs left too much for the lower order to repair.

For Belfast, the opening victory belongs to their captain. Maxwell's 60 was the innings-defining contribution, but it was the combination of Chapman's composure, Maxwell's acceleration and a disciplined bowling performance that carried the Wolves over the line.