ETPL: Livingstone, Meekeran shine as Glasgow Cosmic beat Rotterdam Dockers

The Hague [Netherlands], September 2 (ANI): Rotterdam Dockers held their nerve in a dramatic finish to defeat Glasgow Cosmic by five wickets, chasing down 141 with just one ball remaining in Match 9 of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) at Sportpark Westvliet.

Having won the toss, Rotterdam elected to bowl first on Tuesday, and their decision was rewarded with regular breakthroughs as Glasgow struggled to build sustained partnerships. The Cosmic lost four wickets for just 43 runs inside eight overs, leaving them in danger of being restricted to a modest total.

Liam Livingstone, however, changed the complexion of the innings.

The England all-rounder produced a crucial 54 from 39 balls (with one four and four sixes), providing the stability Glasgow needed after the early wickets. His innings became increasingly aggressive towards the death, with Livingstone striking three sixes in the final two overs to push the Cosmic towards a competitive total, as per a press release.

Anrich Nortje was Rotterdam's standout bowler, claiming 3 for 20 from his four overs, while David Wiese also picked up three wickets for 29 runs. Their combined effort kept Glasgow from accelerating freely, with the Cosmic eventually posting 140 for nine from their 20 overs.

The target of 141 appeared within reach, but Rotterdam's chase was anything but straightforward.

The Dockers were forced to absorb pressure at regular intervals as Glasgow's bowlers kept finding ways to break partnerships. With the required rate continuing to hover around a run a ball, Rotterdam needed composure as much as attacking intent.

Ben McDermott provided an important contribution in the middle order, scoring 37 from 24 balls at a strike rate of 154.16, helping keep the chase on course during a tense passage of play which earned him the player of the match award.

The final stages turned the chase into a nail-biting finish. Lungi Ngidi produced a superb 19th over for Glasgow, conceding just two runs while also claiming a wicket, leaving Rotterdam under immense pressure heading into the final over. With the Dockers needing nine runs from the last six deliveries, the Cosmic suddenly had a genuine chance of forcing the match into a dramatic finish.

Rotterdam, however, found the crucial runs when it mattered most. With the equation still alive until the final moments, the Dockers held their nerve just long enough to cross the line with one ball remaining, completing a five-wicket victory at 141/5 in 19.5 overs.