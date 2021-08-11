NEW DELHI: Eurosport India, the sports channel from broadcast network Discovery, on Wednesday said that it has secured the broadcast rights of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games scheduled to be held between 24 August and 5 September 2021.

The sports channel shall be the exclusive pay TV partner in the SAARC countries. The Paralympic Committee of India has awarded the rights to Eurosport India that includes a showcase of live sports, delayed telecast and highlights across key events in 22 sporting disciplines. This will be Eurosport’s first global multi-sport event in India.

Gursharan Singh, secretary general, Paralympic Committee of India said, “Indians across the globe should be able to bask in the triumphant performance of our paralympic stars. Eurosport will be our official media broadcasting partner to share the exciting minute to minute live telecast of the event."

Eurosport India’s coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will start on 27 August to coincide with the men’s and women’s archery events at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field. Fans will be able to catch the live matches on over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform Discovery+.

Vijay Rajput, senior vice president – affiliate sales and product distribution, Asia - India Sales & Distribution at Discovery Inc. and head of Eurosport India, said, “Eurosport is Home of Olympics in Europe and our association with Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will be the first step towards a similar journey in India. The Paralympic Committee of India and Eurosport India have a common vision of helping our athletes gain visibility amongst passionate Indian sporting communities."

India will be fielding its largest ever contingent this year with 54 paralympic athletes participating across nine sporting disciplines. It includes world No.3 and world No.2 Sumit Antil and Sandeep Chaudhary in Javelin; Manish Narwal (10m air pistol), Singhraj (10m air pistol) and Avani Lekhara (10m air rifle, 50m air rifle) in shooting and Mariyappan Thangavelu in High Jump. Thangavelu will also be the flag bearer for the Indian team.

Badminton will make its debut at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games, which will feature as many as five shuttlers in men’s category – Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar, Tarun Dhillon, Suhas Yathiraj and Krishna Nagar alongside the women’s doubles pairing of Parul Parmar and Palak Kohli.

