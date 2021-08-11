Eurosport India bags Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games broadcast rights

Vijay Rajput, senior vice president – affiliate sales and product distribution, Asia - India Sales & Distribution at Discovery Inc. and head of Eurosport India, said, “Eurosport is Home of Olympics in Europe and our association with Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will be the first step towards a similar journey in India. The Paralympic Committee of India and Eurosport India have a common vision of helping our athletes gain visibility amongst passionate Indian sporting communities."