NEW DELHI: Eurosport India by Discovery Network and Jio TV Network have acquired broadcasting rights for quadrennial international football tournament AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022, which will happen between 20 January and 6 February. Eurosport India will telecast the tournament on television and Jio TV will stream the matches of the competition on its online platform and across its network.

This will be the 20th edition of the cup and will be held in three venues in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune with 12 teams divided into three groups. Hosts India are placed in Group A, along with China PR, Taiwan and IR Iran.

The Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), which currently holds the media rights for all Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions in the Indian subcontinent, has accorded the PayTV broadcast rights to Eurosport India.

Group A includes India, China PR, Chinese Taipei, and IR Iran, while Group B includes Australia, Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia. Meanwhile, Japan, Korea Republic, Vietnam and Myanmar have been slotted in Group C.

The tournament will act as the final stage of Asian qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. With Australia having already qualified as co-host, five more teams will qualify for the main event directly while two of them will progress to the inter-confederation play-offs.

In the past, Eurosport India had shown the Indian men’s national team matches during the FIFA friendlies and South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship. They also televised the inaugural season of the Hero Futsal Club Championship.

