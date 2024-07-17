Sri Lankan cricketer, former U19 captain Dhammika Niroshana shot dead; netizens mourn ’Gone too soon’

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Dhammika Niroshana, 41, was shot dead at his residence in Ambalangoda on Tuesday night.

Updated17 Jul 2024, 01:01 PM IST
Sri Lankan cricketer, former U19 captain Dhammika Niroshana shot dead. (X)
Sri Lankan cricketer, former U19 captain Dhammika Niroshana shot dead. (X)

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Dhammika Niroshana was shot dead at 41 at his residence in Ambalangoda on Tuesday night, according to local media reports. He was at home with his wife and two children when an unidentified individual shot him.

The police have not yet apprehended the suspect. An extensive investigation is underway, but the motive for the crime is still unknown.

Niroshana, a right-arm fast bowler and capable lower-order batsman, was regarded as a rising talent during his playing career. He played 12 first-class matches and 8 List-A games for Galle Cricket Club from 2001 to 2004, scoring over 300 runs and taking 19 wickets.

Also Read | Ex-Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested for alleged match-fixing

Debuting for the Sri Lankan U19 team in 2000, he participated in under-19 Test and ODI cricket for two years. Niroshana also captained the Sri Lankan U19 team in 10 matches, leading future stars like Farveez Maharoof, Angelo Mathews, and Upul Tharanga, who went on to represent Sri Lanka at the highest level. In December 2004, Niroshana played his last competitive cricket match.

‘Gone too soon brother’

Netizens mourned Niroshana's death on X (formerly Twitter). One user said, “Gone too soon brother. Discipline is number 1 in any profession.” “Gone too soon,” another user reacted.

“You saw him with indiscipline? U know of any court cases against him, cases he lost.... or your assuming he is an ill disciplined guy cos he did sports? Which is it?? His discipline or yours?” the third user wrote.

Also Read | ICC suspends Sri Lanka cricket board due to government interference

“Yeah, hot blood fast bowler. Played with a few guys at UOC who played in his district/provincial teams. Have heard very interesting stories. RIP!” the fourth user commented.

One more said, “so he went from Cricket turf to play as a gangster or a Lord of the underworld? iwth that much Tatoos and appearance., looks to be another version of Club Wasantha.”

First Published:17 Jul 2024, 01:01 PM IST
