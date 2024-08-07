’Extremely sad for…’: WFI President Sanjay Singh on wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from Paris Olympics

  • Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the freestyle women's 50kg wrestling final in the Paris Olympics after she weighted 50kg 100 grams.

Updated7 Aug 2024, 05:19 PM IST
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat. (PTI)
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said that disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Paris Olympics was extremely sad for the country.

The disqualification came as Vinesh was scheduled to take on the United States's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the Gold Medal match. On Tuesday, she defeated Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat disqualified, what’s next left for wrestler: Explained

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Singh said, “It is extremely sad for the country that we missed our first gold medal in Women's Wrestling because of the overweight issue.”

He added that our athletes are very well prepared and they will all play extremely well. “We are hoping for 2-3 medals.”

Further stating that we have less time, Singh said, “But we will do whatever is possible. Since she was training all night to reduce her weight, there is slight dehydration. Now she is fit and taking rest in the games village.”

Making a statement in Lok Sabha, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government had provided all possible assistance to Vinesh Phogat according to her requirement which included personal staff.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat disqualification: IOA ’directed to take appropriate action’

"Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Paris Olympics due to being overweight by 100 gm. Vinesh was playing in the 50 kg category and her weight had to be 50 kg for the competition. According to the rules and regulations of UWW (United World Wrestling), for all competitions, weigh-ins are organised every morning for the respective category," Mandaviya said.

Also Read | Officials reveal ‘extreme’ night-long routine to reduce weight of Vinesh Phogat

Medal hopes

— Athlete Avinash Sable will be taking part in the 3000 steeplechase final on Thursday.

— Mirabai Chanu will also be in action tonight where she will be seen competing in the Women's 49 KG category in weightlifting.

— Wrestler Antim Panghal will play her Round of 16 bout in the Women's Freestyle 53 KG category.

India has won 3 medals so far at the Paris Olympics.

 

