F1 2025: Max Verstappen wins Las Vegas Grand Prix as FIA probes McLaren racers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

On November 22, Max Verstappen won the Las Vegas Grand Prix. This was his second victory in four races and the 69th win of his career. This was a strong comeback in the Formula 1 championship.

Max Verstappen claimed his eighth straight podium and a record eighth win in the United States. He finished more than 20 seconds ahead of points leader Lando Norris.

Starting second, Verstappen seized control instantly after Norris tried an aggressive move at Turn 1 but slid wide. It allowed the Red Bull driver to take the lead and dominate.

“I made the mistake in Turn 1. That cost me. Sometimes a good result is second, and scoring some points. I've had a good run and I think the pace was still good,” AP quoted Norris as saying.

“Max just drove a good race and they were quick. I made the mistake in Turn 1, you know, you've got to be punchy into Turn 1. I was just a bit too punchy, you know, and that cost me,” he added.

Verstappen’s title chances will increase if either McLaren driver is disqualified. He is now 42 points behind Norris with two races left.

Verstappen celebrated with his Red Bull team amid fireworks and later rode in a pink Lego-built Cadillac driven by actor Terry Crews. This is his second win in three years on the Las Vegas street circuit.

Once, Max Verstappen criticised the competition for focusing too much on celebrity glamour. Still, he continues to perform brilliantly there.

“Some people like more show added, some people like different kinds of tracks, I think it's about what I like,” AP quoted Verstappen as saying.

“I personally, of course, am less of a showman and not really into that. But, I guess in terms of the calendar, if you are in Vegas, it needs to be like this, and that's fine,” he added.

FIA starts probe After the race, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) called McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to the stewards because the skid plank under their cars showed more wear than allowed. The same issue led to Lewis Hamilton’s disqualification earlier this season.

Michael Schumacher’s 1994 Belgian Grand Prix win was cancelled because his car showed excessive plank wear, leading to disqualification.